Planning Commission OKs 14 of 16 permit requests for medical marijuana dispensaries

Hotel Alex Johnson could have a medical cannabis dispensary in what's now the Alex Johnson Mercantile on St. Joseph Street.

The Rapid City Planning Commission unanimously approved a conditional use permit for the location and for 610 St. Joseph Street next door, and 12 others during its Thursday morning meeting.

Community Development Director Vicki Fisher said her staff would not support side-by-side dispensaries downtown when the state awarded its permits.

"We recommend the stipulation that only one dispensary be allowed," Fisher said. "Depending upon which location they choose, if they should be fortunate enough to pull a license, we would support either location, but only one."

Each location needs a conditional use permit as it's within 500 feet of a park, which is Main Street Square, and a church.

The commission denied only one of 16 conditional use permits for a dispensary by a 6-3 vote. Commissioners Erik Braun, John Herr and Eirik Heikes voted no on the denial.

The permit was for a proposed location on the east side of Tower Road and south of the intersection with Skyline Drive. Access would have been gained through Highway 16. Long range planner Kip Harrington said the Department of Transportation would monitor the access and advise if a turn lane was necessary.

"It is topographically impossible to get access (to the location) from Tower Road," he said.

Fisher said if the commission voted to continue the item for soil testing, it would, in essence, be denying the request since those pursuing a state medical cannabis license need to have applications in by Dec. 31 for the state lottery.

Staff recommended approval of the item, but commissioners had concerns over the topography.

The commission unanimously voted to continue a planned development overlay to allow a medical cannabis dispensary at 2130 North LaCrosse Street.

Fisher said staff saw the legally required conditional use permit notice was not posted continuously at the location, so the city has no choice but to continue the item to its Jan. 6 meeting. However, since it would be past the state's Dec. 31 deadline to submit applications for the license lottery, she anticipates the applicant pulling its application.

She recommended that the commission not deny the application since staff would be in support of the location, but it needs to meet the notice requirement.

The commission also spent considerable time on a rezoning request from general commercial to office commercial south of Omaha Street and west of Cambell Street. The 7.92 acres would be used for three 60-unit affordable housing apartment buildings.

Kyle Hibbs with Indigo Design on behalf of Blue Line Development said the target tenants include young and elderly residents.

He said rent would target between 30% and 60% of the area median income. Rent would be adjusted to the income of the family and how many units are in the family. One-bed, one-bath units would be between $364 and $794 a month; two-bed, two-bath units would range from $427 to $942 a month; and three-bed, two-bath units would range from $501 to about $1,100 a month.

Staff changed its recommendation from its original denial to approve with a required planned development designation.

The commission approved the rezoning request 7-2.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.