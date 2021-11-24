Planning Commission OKs 16 conditional-use permits for medical marijuana dispensaries

The Rapid City Planning Commission approved nearly all of the conditional use permit applications for medical cannabis dispensaries during its Wednesday meeting.

The commission’s decision to approve 16 of the 17 permits considered are final unless appealed within seven calendar days. If appealed, the items would likely be considered by the City Council on Dec. 20.

Conditional use permits are required if a proposed medical cannabis dispensary is within 500 feet of a church, public park, child care center or residential zoning district.

The commission denied an application for a location at 1315 Haines Avenue due to its proximity to a church and the youth activities that go on there.

The commission created a stipulation during the meeting that if businesses with multiple conditional use permits in one legally described address are issued multiple licenses, there can only be one dispensary in operation at the property.

“The other license or licenses would have to be transferred to other locations and could not be used at that location,” said Vicki Fisher, the Interim Community Development Director.

The stipulation was created during discussion of conditional use permits for Puffy’s at 2120 West Main Street. The company had four permit applications for separate suites.

Puffy’s representative Kittrick Jeffries said they don’t know which unit would be drawn when the state determines through a lottery which businesses will get the final permit needed to sell medical marijuana in the state.

“We can’t go based off of guesses,” Jeffries said.

Puffy’s received the same stipulation for its Gateway Addition applications at 1401 Omaha Street. The company was the first to receive a provisional license from the city.

Moyle Petroleum Company was also granted a conditional use permit with stipulations for a 2640 Mount Rushmore Road location. Staff recommended denying the application due to its proximity to a high residential zoning area.

The commission approved the permit with stipulations, including moving the entrance to the proposed dispensary to the other side of the building.

Fisher said she thought the commission was consistent with each decision, looking primarily at the buffer zones between the proposed dispensary and a church, public park, child care center or residential zoning district.

More conditional use permit applications will be considered at the next planning commission meeting on Dec. 9.

Meanwhile, Dream Design International withdrew an application for a hotel and mixed-use condominium development that would have had two residential towers at 10 and eight stories high at 6400 Mount Rushmore Road.

The commission also approved the Highpointe Ranch subdivision north of the terminus of Cloud Peak Drive, which is 178 residential lots.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

