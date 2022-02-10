Planning Commission OKs $8.75 million TIF district for downtown

Rapid City’s Planning Commission approved Thursday an $8.75 million Tax Increment Finance District for what is known as the Block 5 development downtown.

The commission approved the district by a 7-1 vote with Commissioner Rachel Caesar voting no and Commissioner Erik Braun abstaining. Commissioners Kelly Arguello and Mike Quasney were absent, allowing alternates Eric Ottenbacher and Eirik Heikes to vote in their place.

The $60-million mixed-use development will have 130 loft apartments, 117 hotel rooms, 5,000 square feet of retail space and 330 parking spaces at the corner of St. Joseph Street and Sixth Street. It will be a 10-story building developed by Lloyd Companies, which is based in Sioux Falls.

The site of the project is a city parking lot. Planning Projects Division Manager Sarah Hanzel anticipates the tax generation for the property after it’s fully built out to be $717,000 per year with an assessed value of nearly $43 million.

Hanzel said the TIF will be structured as a grant.

City Attorney Joel Landeen said when the council decided to solicit proposals for what to do with the lot, they decided it was a prime location in Rapid City that would spur further economic development downtown.

“If we want this level of development, I think it’s safe to assume that either the land or a TIF or both — and frankly if we could have structured it for them to pay for the land, they would have just increased the TIF ask,” Landeen said. “There’s a certain number where they need to be to make this work for them or where they’re willing to build this and that number isn’t really going to change.”

Caesar said she was not against the development itself but is against using a TIF District to fund the project.

Both Caesar and Commissioner Haven Stuck expressed concerns about those who now park on the property. Community Development Director Vicki Fisher said the parking enforcement manager has been reaching out to lot-lease holders to relocate them to other spaces.

“We’ve about got all those locked down, but there isn’t one specific location, it’s finding other areas and other surface parking lot areas,” Fisher said.

She said the parking lot itself is currently underutilized.

Hanzel said the Historic Preservation Commission determined the development would have a minimal impact on the downtown historic district and that it is compatible with the downtown's character.

The Rapid City Council will have a notice of hearing Feb. 22. The resolution will then go to Legal and Finance Committee on March 2 and to the city council on March 7.

The commissioners also approved the first conditional use permit for a medical cannabis cultivation facility off of Deadwood Avenue. The applicant, Jacob Thomas Johnson, addressed security plans at the Thursday meeting. The business would not be open to the public but could have four to eight employees that could be on-site from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.