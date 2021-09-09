Planning Commission OKs medical cannabis zoning ordinance

Five members of the Rapid City Council will consider a zoning ordinance for medical cannabis businesses at the first Legal and Finance Committee meeting since last fall.
The Planning Commission approved the ordinance 9-0 Thursday morning with amendments to define the director as the Community Development Director and to add "heavy industrial" to one of the sections for clarity in a description.
The ordinance, if approved after two readings by the city council, defines where medical cannabis facilities could be located. All facilities would need to be at least 1,000 feet away from public or private schools.
Cultivation and manufacturing facilities wouldn't be able to be within 500 feet of a child care center, church, public park or property zoned as residential. Dispensaries would be able to operate within 500 feet of a child care center, church, public park or property zoned as a residential district if it was granted a conditional use permit.
All facilities would be required to be in an enclosed structure, submit an operational plan that details compliance with laws, regulations, administrative rules and ordinances; submit a waste management plan, an odor control plan; a survey stamped by a professional surveyor; and registration with the state Department of Health.
Interim Community Development Director Vicki Fisher said testing facilities will function like a medical lab and it isn't obvious what's happening inside, so zoning for them is the same as pharmacies within the city.
Fisher said she recommended the commission adopt the ordinance so that the second reading for the city council would be Oct. 4.
"We can't miss that date because it's shortly after that that it's determined state regulations will be final," she said. "We've got to have rules in place otherwise someone could open up any of these facilities anywhere and they'd be grandfathered in and that's certainly not something we want."
Dispensaries would be permitted in the central business district, urban commercial district, general commercial, light industrial, heavy industrial and shopping center one and two, along with conditional permits.
Testing facilities would be permitted in general commercial, light industrial, heavy industrial and shopping centers one and two. It would not be allowed in the central business district or urban commercial district.
Cultivation and manufacturing facilities would be able to apply for conditional use permits in light industrial and heavy industrial districts, but would not be allowed in any other.
The ordinance will appear before Legal and Finance Committee, which will be comprised of council members Darla Drew, Lance Lehmann, Ron Weifenbach, Ritchie Nordstrom and Jason Salamun. Drew will serve as chair. The committee will meet at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers.
