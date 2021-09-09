Planning Commission OKs medical cannabis zoning ordinance

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fisher said she recommended the commission adopt the ordinance so that the second reading for the city council would be Oct. 4.

"We can't miss that date because it's shortly after that that it's determined state regulations will be final," she said. "We've got to have rules in place otherwise someone could open up any of these facilities anywhere and they'd be grandfathered in and that's certainly not something we want."

Dispensaries would be permitted in the central business district, urban commercial district, general commercial, light industrial, heavy industrial and shopping center one and two, along with conditional permits.

Testing facilities would be permitted in general commercial, light industrial, heavy industrial and shopping centers one and two. It would not be allowed in the central business district or urban commercial district.

Cultivation and manufacturing facilities would be able to apply for conditional use permits in light industrial and heavy industrial districts, but would not be allowed in any other.