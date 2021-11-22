Planning Commission to consider medical marijuana dispensary licenses Wednesday

City staff will recommend denying eight medical cannabis conditional use permits during the Rapid City Planning Commission’s Wednesday meeting.

Interim Community Development Director Vicki Fisher said they’re not sure if the Planning Commission will get through everything Wednesday morning and anticipates a follow-up special meeting the week after.

“Hopefully we’ll get to everything, but it’s unlikely that we will,” Fisher said.

There are 17 cannabis-related items scheduled for the Wednesday meeting, and Fisher said there could be 16 for the Dec. 9 Planning Commission meeting. There are 17 permitted site locations looking for a final zoning compliance letter, which is necessary to have to submit to the state Department of Health to enter into the licensing lottery.

Three of the conditional use permits on the Wednesday agenda are for amendments to a planned development overlay to allow a medical cannabis dispensary. Of the 17 total, eight are recommended for denial and nine are recommended for approval with stipulations.

Fisher said the commission will primarily look at buffering for each proposed location within the zoning. She said the requests are conditional use because they’re within 500 feet of a church, public park, child care center or residential zoning district.

Dispensaries would be permitted and need conditional permits in central business, urban commercial, general commercial, light industrial, heavy industrial and shopping center one and two zoning districts. They’re required to be at least 1,000 feet away from public or private schools.

The second thing the commission will look for is possible saturation of the dispensaries. She said the city limited licenses to ensure the number of dispensaries is limited and doesn't change the character of the city.

“When we brought the ordinance forward to create a zoning document for medical cannabis establishments, we got positive feedback from the community as a whole,” Fisher said. “Now that letters are going out to those properties within 250 feet of an establishment, some people may think that it’s great for the city, but they may not think it’s great for their neighborhood.”

Fisher said some applicants are waiting to submit their $1,500 application fee to the city until the commission makes their decision, but applicants chance not having a city provisional license which allows them to apply for a license with the state by Dec. 31 to enter into the lottery. Whoever is selected during the lottery has 14 days to get their final license from the city before they could sell anything at their establishment. The state Department of Health will not issue registration certificates until after Jan. 1.

For city deadlines, the Finance Office has 45 days to process and approve or deny a provisional license application. Fisher said 45 days from Dec. 31 was Nov. 17.

Fisher said if applicants are still putting together a packet to have permitted sites reviewed by staff for a final zoning letter of compliance, they should submit the application fee and begin the process for the provisional license.

She also said anyone can appeal the Planning Commission’s decision up to seven calendar days after it is made, and applicants cannot be provided a final zoning of compliance letter until that time has expired. If the decision is appealed, it would go to a special meeting about one month from the planning commission in order to meet legal notice requirements.

She said the city has not received any conditional use permit application for cultivation, manufacturing or testing facilities, but those businesses do not have license limits within city limits.

The meeting will be at 7 a.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers.

