Planning Commission to consider multi-million dollar TIF for downtown project

A Sioux Falls development company will request an $8.75 million Tax Increment Finance District for a downtown project at the city's Planning Commission meeting on Thursday.

Lloyd Companies is the developer behind the Block 5 project, a $60-million mixed-use development that would bring about 130 loft apartments, 117 hotel rooms, 5,000 square feet of retail space and 330 parking spaces to the corner of St. Joseph Street and Sixth Street.

The 3.54-acre site is now a city parking lot and the site where other developers previously pursued the Presidents Plaza project. The Parking Enforcement Division is already working with existing parking customers to move them to another city lot, according to the city.

According to a staff report, the city's TIF Committee has determined the developer's proposal meets the intent of the city's policy.

Hanzel said TIF District expenses are broken into two categories, capital/construction costs, which is not to exceed $8.75 million for the project, and financing interest, which is not to exceed $5,954,052.95. The district would be fully repaid by December 2042 with an anticipated interest rate of 4.5%, which Hanzel said is a conservative estimate. Interest costs now are estimated at a maximum of $5.9 million.

If it took 20 years to pay off the district, the total cost would be $14,704,052.

Tax-increment financing uses the increase in property value created by a development to generate increased property-tax revenue. That increase in revenue, rather than going into the government's general fund, is used to pay for the infrastructure — usually roads and other public uses — that will directly benefit the development.

Hanzel said since the site is currently city-owned, it does not generate property tax. The increase in the property assessment and tax revenue are used to pay for the TIF expenses, she said. Tax generation for the property after it's fully built out is $717,000 per year at an assessed value of nearly $43 million.

Hanzel said the developer will coordinate with the city's engineers for traffic control and construction impact. According to the proposed development schedule, site work is proposed to begin this spring. Construction is expected to begin in the fall with projected completion in the spring of 2024.

Pot cultivation

The Planning Commission will also consider Thursday the first conditional use permit for a medical cannabis cultivation facility from petitioner Jacob Thomas Johnson.

Although Johnson is the petitioner, the company listed on business plan documents is Black Hills Cannabis Care, or BHCC LLC, which is a beneficial owner of Redwater Cannabis Care listed with the Secretary of State's Office. Redwater Cannabis Care submitted an application for a dispensary facility licensed in Belle Fourche. Johnson and a Toni Moncur are also listed as beneficial owners.

The facility would be at 1820 Rand Road off of Deadwood Avenue. There is currently a 4,400-square-foot industrial building on the property. If approved, the indoor cultivation facility would be closed to the public and have four to eight employees.

Community Development Director Vicki Fisher said in order to qualify for a conditional use permit, the applicant had to show the facility is at least 1,000 feet from any school and 500 feet from any church, childcare center, public park or residential area. Cultivation facilities must be located in heavy industrial or light industrial zoning districts.

Fisher said a public hearing is required for conditional use permits. She also said there is no limit to the number of licenses available for cultivation facilities, but city staff will continue to check for a saturation of businesses in any particular area.

She also said there aren't any other applications for cultivation sites as of Monday.

The Planning Commission meets at 7 a.m. Thursday at council chambers in city hall.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

