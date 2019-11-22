Judson Two Crow dreamed of his own space where he could relax and play. The collaborative efforts of Make-A-Wish South Dakota and local businesses made Judson’s dream a reality.
A custom playhouse for the nine-year-old was unveiled Friday at Builders First Source in Rapid City. The 10- by 16-foot insulated playhouse has maintenance-free siding, a metal roof and electricity. It was built to be sturdy enough for the second grader who is as active as his health will permit.
Judson has a congenital heart condition and therefore can’t walk for extended periods of time, run for long durations or hike up hills, said his father, Jeren Two Crow. A wish such as a trip to Disneyland isn’t a good fit for his capabilities.
“We reached out to Make-A-Wish to see if they would help him. He really wanted a wish,” Jeren said. “He’s such a beautiful, caring little spirit. He cares about everybody, and he shares everything he has with his cousins and friends. He’s the type of person who deserves something like this. He thinks about everybody. He’s a compassionate little boy.”
“Every wish we get is very specialized to the child,” said Melanie Barclay, South Dakota Make-A-Wish regional director. “It’s pretty rare that we get a wish that actually takes place in Rapid City. So many of our wishes involve travel, whether it’s meeting a celebrity or going to a certain place. It’s a unique and exciting experience for us, especially one that involves so many members of the community. We get to collaborate and create something exciting for a child.”
The playhouse was created with input from Judson, his dad said. Judson and his family live near Kyle on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, where the playhouse will be transported.
“He gave a long list of what he likes to do. He likes to play basketball and throw around a football,” Jeren said. “Nothing worries him. I’m so thankful for it. He’s a strong guy. His cousins are really anxious to see him get his wish so they could enjoy it together.”
Judson immediately impressed Mitch Mudlin of The Real Estate Group, a wish-granting volunteer.
“This kid had me laughing within the first five minutes of meeting him. Often, when you meet a child who has spent a lot of time in isolation or in hospitals, they tend to be on the quiet side. Not Judson. He made it very clear that what makes him happiest is playing video games and shooting Nerf guns. He was dancing and singing for us — complete strangers. He is unforgettable,” Mudlin said.
The playhouse came together through the efforts of Scull Construction, Builders First Source, Beatty Electric, several building material vendors and local businesses, Barclay said.
Bob Athens from Builders First Source coordinated the donation of building materials. Scull Construction donated the labor and visited the site in Kyle several times to prepare the site and plan. Altimate Flooring donated and installed flooring. Sherwin Williams and volunteers from Kohls painted. Simpsons Printing will add graphic accents personalized for Judson. 5th & Main Furniture by Freed’s donated a couch.
All Seasons Heating and Cooling provided a unit that will heat or cool the playhouse.
“This is a kid who can’t be overheated because of his heart condition, so they provided Judson with a temperature controlled unit,” Barclay said. “There was a lot of deep thought put into the design to make it last for a long time for him. We love all children and we’re going to do everything we can to make sure every wish experience is amazing.”
“The community partnerships we’ve had have made this wish so much more than we could ever afford in our budget,” she said. “It’s humbling that no one has said no to us. No matter who we reached out to, everyone has said yes in some way.”
Video of Judson’s completed playhouse will be featured in May during the Walk for Wishes fundraiser. For more information about Walk for Wishes, go to walkblackhills.org.
“People can see the finished product and find out how his wish impacted him,” Barclay said.
“He’s a wonderful little boy. I really believe that all children deserve a wish. I’m really glad my son got to be part of this Make-A-Wish,” Jeren said. “We’re thankful for that.”