Plenty of local fan favorites at Knuckle rally concerts

There will be plenty of cold beer and live music at The Knuckle Saloon, and The Knuckle Brewing Company, during the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. 

There's no shortage of live music during the Sturgis rally, especially at The Knuckle Saloon and The Knuckle Brewing Company in Sturgis.

Both locations are hosting a rally concert lineup featuring local fan favorites such as Chris Huisenga, Devon Sants, Bobbie Jo Kuhl, Barry Pitt, Hot City Soul, Camp Comfort, and He Said ... She Said. All concerts are free. The Knuckle Saloon, 931 First St., started Aug. 4, and The Knuckle Brewing Company’s concerts start Aug. 6.

The Knuckle Saloon

Aug. 5 — The Garage Boys, 9 p.m.

Aug. 6 — Jack Daniels (acoustic hits from 60s to today), 11 a.m.; Frank Fletcher (country singer–songwriter), noon; Hot City Soul (western South Dakota R&B), 2 p.m.; Camp Comfort (Black Hills blues and rock), 4 p.m.; Bag Lady Sue (comedy), 7 p.m.; The Garage Boys, 8 p.m.; Dead Level (hard rock/metal), midnight

Aug. 7 — Jack Daniels, 11 a.m.; Night Caps (classic cover tunes), noon; Hot City Soul, 2 p.m.; Frank Fletcher, 4 p.m.; Bag Lady Sue, 7 p.m.; The Garage Boys, 8 p.m.; Dead Level, midnight

Aug. 8 — Jack Daniels, 11 a.m.; Frank Fletcher, noon; The Garage Boys, 2 and 7 p.m.; Dead Level, 9 p.m.

Aug. 9 — Jack Daniels 11 a.m.; Camp Comfort, noon; Frank Fletcher, 2 p.m.; He Said … She Said (country), 7 p.m.; The Garage Boys, 9:30 p.m.; Dead Level, midnight

Aug. 10 — Jack Daniels, 11 a.m.; Frank Fletcher, noon; Camp Comfort, 2 p.m.; Victory Underground (Southern rock/bluegrass/country swing), 7 p.m.; The Garage Boys, 9:30 p.m.; He Said … She Said, midnight

Aug. 11 — Jack Daniels, 11 a.m.; Night Caps, noon; Frank Fletcher, 2 p.m.; Victory Underground, 7 p.m.; The Garage Boys, 9:30 p.m.; Camp Comfort, midnight

Aug. 12 — Jack Daniels, 11 a.m.; Night Caps, noon; The Garage Boys, 2 p.m.; Victory Underground, 7 p.m.; Shoot to Thrill (AC/DC tribute band), 9:30 p.m.; Dead Level, midnight

Aug. 13 — Jack Daniels, 11 a.m.; Night Caps, noon; Camp Comfort, 7 p.m.; Shoot to Thrill, 9:30 p.m.; Frank Fletcher, midnight

The Knuckle Brewing Company

Aug. 6 — Bobbie Jo Kuhl, 3 p.m.; Chris Huisenga, 4 p.m.; Devon Sants, 5 p.m.; Flanstones, 7 p.m.; Barry Pitt, 9 p.m.

Aug. 7 — Anna Simons, 3 p.m.; Chris Huisenga, 4 p.m.; Cottonwood Boys, 5 p.m.; Flanstones, 7 p.m.; Barry Pitt, 9 p.m.

Aug. 8 — Devon Sants, 3 p.m.; Chris Huisenga, 4 p.m.; Cottonwood Boys, 5 p.m.; Flanstones, 7 p.m.; Barry Pitt, 9 p.m.

Aug. 9 — Devon Sants, 3 p.m.; Chris Huisenga, 4 p.m.; Cottonwood Boys, 5 p.m.; Flanstones, 7 p.m.; Barry Pitt, 9 p.m.

Aug. 10 — Devon Sants, 3 p.m.; Chris Huisenga, 4 p.m.; Ruthie Craft, 5 p.m.; Cottonwood Boys, 7 p.m.; Barry Pitt, 9 p.m.

Aug. 11 — Bobbie Jo Kuhl, 3 p.m.; Devon Sants, 4 p.m.; Andriea Mraz, 5 p.m.; Flanstones, 7 p.m.; Ryan Little Eagle, 9 p.m.

Aug. 12 — Bobbie Jo Kuhl, 3 p.m.; Devon Sants, 4 p.m.; Teresa Gonzales, 5 p.m.; Flanstones, 7 p.m.; Chris Huisenga, 9 p.m.

Aug. 13 — Devon Sants, 3 p.m.; Chris Huisenga, 4 p.m.; Teresa Gonzales, 5 p.m.; Flanstones, 7 p.m.; Ryan Little Eagle, 9 p.m.

