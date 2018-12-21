Cynda Frey's two-week-old baby is probably too young to play the role of Baby Jesus. Plus, her employer, Loyal Plumbing, already has one.
It's a 5-gallon water tank.
"I wanted to name her Rinnai after the tankless water heaters," said Frey, who was working at the front desk on Tuesday morning at the Rapid City plumbing business. "But my husband wouldn't let me."
Dedication to the company — and the Christmas spirit — abound at Loyal Plumbing. Holiday cookies, cards and poinsettias dot the office. But the real show is the nativity scene, comprising five 50-gallon tanks with tinsel for hair, shepherd's robes, and the Virgin Mary's baby blue scarf covering the ProSmith ProMax water tank with a 5- to-10-year warranty.
"We had a bunch of old tanks headed for the trash," Frey said. "So Melissa — the boss's mother-in-law — thought they could be put to better use."
At night from passing West Main Street, spotlights bathe the creche in splendid light, as if guiding the shepherds or the commuters home to work. But it's a good boost for workers, too. Loyal, owned by Mark and Kristin Falcon, keeps repairmen on call during holidays for the water leak or drain line break on Thanksgiving or Christmas morning.
"Someone always has the emergency phone on them," Frey said.
For those looking to find the manger scene recreated out of old water tanks, find 3225 West Rapid St. or look for the lit-up "LOYAL" on the side of the building north of West Main Street and 32nd Street. Christmas lights in impression of each letter of the company name glow in the building's windows.