Boxing Day in Edgemont, 1968

Dan skated up the frozen

Cheyenne, far as he could

to see the orange tongue of

Bonfire big as a thumbprint.

The s'mores, hotdogs roasting,

Cocoa in a tin kettle. With

Scratchy, wool mittens, he

reached down, pressing ear

to ice, hearing the snapping

Blue molecules, the river 

coming apart. With skates

cinching toes, he stood up

Under a midnight sky, hearing

it faint before the yellow light

of an old Ford pick-up headed

To Wyoming, "Come All Ye

Faithful" on the AM radio, like

Church without a stone holding it back. 

Editor's note: Poems for the Holiday Hills is a five-day poetry series about winter scenes in the Black Hills. 

Contact Christopher Vondracek at Christopher.Vondracek@rapidcityjournal.com.

Education reporter