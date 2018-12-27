Boxing Day in Edgemont, 1968
Dan skated up the frozen
Cheyenne, far as he could
to see the orange tongue of
Bonfire big as a thumbprint.
The s'mores, hotdogs roasting,
Cocoa in a tin kettle. With
Scratchy, wool mittens, he
reached down, pressing ear
to ice, hearing the snapping
Blue molecules, the river
coming apart. With skates
cinching toes, he stood up
Under a midnight sky, hearing
it faint before the yellow light
of an old Ford pick-up headed
To Wyoming, "Come All Ye
Faithful" on the AM radio, like
Church without a stone holding it back.
Editor's note: Poems for the Holiday Hills is a five-day poetry series about winter scenes in the Black Hills.