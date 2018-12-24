Christmas Eve for a Snowplower from Lead
Two weeks before Christmas, aspens
go up on stage at the opera house.
A man carries a plastic tree in a box
walking with their son. Icicles lean
slanted off postboxes, dripping.
The weather could still turn.
"It always snows on Christmas Eve,"
says Johnny Bunch, city Plowman.
He prepares sunflower seeds, coffee,
cots in garage. Lead is sideways
On a mountain, its high-side and sunny-side;
Stone Street better for rapscallion kids
on toboggans, red scarves fluttering—
Look out below!—than for trucks
held like toothpicks on emergency breaks.
But Johnny manages, maneuvering
his blade down narrow corridors,
and on Christmas Eve, he'll peek out
his window at the grey sky. "I've plowed
plenty of partly cloudies," he says. No
one can predict the future. Like how
His brother—Johnny's one of twelve—
came home from Vietnam, picked up a
motorcycle two weeks later at Sturgis
and put it down for good. We are so
brittle on roads.
That's why Johnny plows them
while you sleep. His great truck's
chained tires churning clop-clop-clops
up Summit, Baltimore, and Barclay,
like a bridled horse with frosty mane
Drips into a sleeping child's dream,
Johnny's blade—looking for that clean,
silver road—sending up wisps like snow ghosts,
or angels, high into the dark, mountain night.