Christmas Eve for a Snowplower from Lead

Two weeks before Christmas, aspens

go up on stage at the opera house.

A man carries a plastic tree in a box

walking with their son. Icicles lean

slanted off postboxes, dripping.

The weather could still turn.

"It always snows on Christmas Eve,"

says Johnny Bunch, city Plowman.

He prepares sunflower seeds, coffee,

cots in garage. Lead is sideways

On a mountain, its high-side and sunny-side;

Stone Street better for rapscallion kids

on toboggans, red scarves fluttering—

Look out below!—than for trucks

held like toothpicks on emergency breaks.

But Johnny manages, maneuvering

his blade down narrow corridors,

and on Christmas Eve, he'll peek out

his window at the grey sky. "I've plowed

plenty of partly cloudies," he says. No

one can predict the future. Like how 

His brother—Johnny's one of twelve—

came home from Vietnam, picked up a

motorcycle two weeks later at Sturgis

and put it down for good. We are so

brittle on roads.

That's why Johnny plows them

while you sleep. His great truck's

chained tires churning clop-clop-clops

up Summit, Baltimore, and Barclay,

like a bridled horse with frosty mane

Drips into a sleeping child's dream,

Johnny's blade—looking for that clean,

silver road—sending up wisps like snow ghosts,

or angels, high into the dark, mountain night.

Contact Christopher Vondracek at Christopher.Vondracek@rapidcityjournal.com.

Education reporter