Finding a Tree in Little Elk Creek Canyon
A man sips from a gas
station soda pop, admiring
three pit bull pups running
behind his niece who
suddenly slips—
"Whoa!" he calls,
holding up his handsaw,
like a judge, "You tucked
into that like a pro!"
And his relation, too curious
to cry, climbs back
onto her boots, and
Follows her family deep
down the trail, the sun
only melting the rock
far above our heads.
Editor's note: Poems for the Holiday Hills is a five-day poetry series about winter scenes in the Black Hills.