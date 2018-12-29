Try 1 month for 99¢

Finding a Tree in Little Elk Creek Canyon

A man sips from a gas

station soda pop, admiring

three pit bull pups running

behind his niece who

suddenly slips—

"Whoa!" he calls,

holding up his handsaw,

like a judge, "You tucked

into that like a pro!"

And his relation, too curious

to cry, climbs back

onto her boots, and

Follows her family deep

down the trail, the sun

only melting the rock

far above our heads. 

Editor's note: Poems for the Holiday Hills is a five-day poetry series about winter scenes in the Black Hills. 

Contact Christopher Vondracek at Christopher.Vondracek@rapidcityjournal.com.

