Holiday Break, North of Wall

A dog named Hank follows his

little boss, Owen, into the Quonset

to turn over the tractors plugged

in for the night. 

A rancher still has chores

before presents. So does his

son.

They'll check the tank and

see the cows—blue tags on ears—

and the coyote skirting the frozen

Cutbank. Hoarfrost will melt off

the corn stubble soon, as the milk-

white ball of a sun hovers up over

the Badlands. 

Sometime, it'll be spring

again, mud and lemonade, cows

in the canyon. But now it's winter,

Muck boots over double socks,

camo hat, and Thinsulate coat

zipped clear up to the bare neck,

Tumbling around in the dryer

thanks to mom, up long before

anyone even woke.

Editor's note: Poems for the Holiday Hills is a five-day poetry series about winter scenes in the Black Hills. 

