Holiday Break, North of Wall
A dog named Hank follows his
little boss, Owen, into the Quonset
to turn over the tractors plugged
in for the night.
A rancher still has chores
before presents. So does his
son.
They'll check the tank and
see the cows—blue tags on ears—
and the coyote skirting the frozen
Cutbank. Hoarfrost will melt off
the corn stubble soon, as the milk-
white ball of a sun hovers up over
the Badlands.
Sometime, it'll be spring
again, mud and lemonade, cows
in the canyon. But now it's winter,
Muck boots over double socks,
camo hat, and Thinsulate coat
zipped clear up to the bare neck,
Tumbling around in the dryer
thanks to mom, up long before
anyone even woke.
Editor's note: Poems for the Holiday Hills is a five-day poetry series about winter scenes in the Black Hills.