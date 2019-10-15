A Point-of-Dispense (POD) Exercise will take place from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Central States Fairgrounds, Events Center. The goal and focus of this exercise is to test our plan by moving 400+ people through the process in a limited amount of time. The influenza vaccine (flu shot) will be available and administered by the South Dakota Department of Health to all who want it, regardless of age, while supplies last.
The involvement of Pennington County Emergency Management in this exercise is not primarily to inoculate the population with the influenza vaccine, but to test our POD plan. This will ensure that, in the case of a true pandemic event, we can set up a large clinic in one of our plan identified locations, quickly and efficiently to help facilitating the administration of an anti-virus, pill, or shot that is necessary to lessen the impact of a pandemic to the community.
Reserve your spot in the exercise by registering at pennco.org/podhelp.