Polar Plunge raises more than $65,000

Special Olympics South Dakota Polar Plunge

The Harley-Davidson Bros jump into the pool Saturday afternoon for the Polar Plunge. The plunge is a fundraiser hosted by Special Olympics South Dakota and Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics South Dakota.

 Siandhara Bonnet Journal staff

More than 100 plungers jumped into an outdoor pool on a 52-degree, windy day Saturday, all sharing a reason to freeze.

Multiple local groups and individuals made the leap as part of the fundraiser for Special Olympics South Dakota.

The organizations, along with Law Enforcement Torch Run, raised over $65,000 for more than 2,700 Special Olympics South Dakota athletes. 

"We raise money so that athletes can be supported and can compete," said Dave Stratton, assistant director with Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Groups had to raise a minimum of $100 to participate and plunge into the icy waters. Organizations that raised money for the plunge ranged from Pioneer Bank, which raised the most money in the area, to the Rapid City Free Masons.

Special Olympics South Dakota Polar Plunge

Pennington County employees jump into the pool Saturday afternoon for the Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics South Dakota.
Special Olympics South Dakota Polar Plunge

Four members of the Rapid City Free Masons jump into the pool for the Polar Plunge Saturday afternoon as part of the fundraiser for Special Olympics South Dakota.
Special Olympics South Dakota Polar Plunge

Rapid City Rush members help Nugget out of the pool after taking the plunge for Special Olympics South Dakota Saturday afternoon.
Special Olympics South Dakota Polar Plunge

Harley-Davidson employees come out of the water after taking the Polar Plunge Saturday afternoon as part of the fundraiser for Special Olympics South Dakota.
Special Olympics South Dakota Polar Plunge

Kids of employees with Pioneer Bank jump into the pool for the Polar Plunge Saturday afternoon as part of a fundraiser from Special Olympics South Dakota and Law Enforcement Torch Run.
Special Olympics South Dakota Polar Plunge

Pennington County employees wait in line for the Polar Plunge Saturday afternoon. More than $65,000 was raised for the plunge for Special Olympics South Dakota athletes.
Special Olympics South Dakota Polar Plunge

Pioneer Bank employees react to hitting the water for the Ploar Plunge Saturday morning as part of an annual fundraiser for Special Olympics South Dakota.
Special Olympics South Dakota Polar Plunge

Mike Argenziano, Jeff VanCuren, John Viessman and Christopher Holland with the Rapid City Free Masons wait in line for the Polar Plunge for the Special Olympics South Dakota fundraiser.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

