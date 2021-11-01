Polar Plunge raises more than $65,000

More than 100 plungers jumped into an outdoor pool on a 52-degree, windy day Saturday, all sharing a reason to freeze.

Multiple local groups and individuals made the leap as part of the fundraiser for Special Olympics South Dakota.

The organizations, along with Law Enforcement Torch Run, raised over $65,000 for more than 2,700 Special Olympics South Dakota athletes.

"We raise money so that athletes can be supported and can compete," said Dave Stratton, assistant director with Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Groups had to raise a minimum of $100 to participate and plunge into the icy waters. Organizations that raised money for the plunge ranged from Pioneer Bank, which raised the most money in the area, to the Rapid City Free Masons.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

