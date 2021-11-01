Polar Plunge raises over $65,000

The organizations, along with Law Enforcement Torch Run, raised over $65,000 for more than 2,700 Special Olympics South Dakota athletes.
"We raise money so that athletes can be supported and can compete," said Dave Stratton, assistant director with Law Enforcement Torch Run.
Groups had to raise a minimum of $100 to participate and plunge into the icy waters. Organizations that raised money for the plunge ranged from Pioneer Bank, which raised the most money in the area, to the Rapid City Free Masons.
The Harley-Davidson Bros jump into the pool Saturday afternoon for the Polar Plunge. The plunge is a fundraiser hosted by Special Olympics South Dakota and Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics South Dakota.