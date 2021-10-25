Police believe witnesses were present in stabbing death last week

Almost a week after 24-year-old Leon Richards was stabbed to death in north Rapid City, police believe a portion of the events leading up to his death were captured by phone video.

Brendyn Medina, spokesperson for the Rapid City Police Department, said law enforcement believes a group of witnesses was present at the Oct. 19 stabbing. He said numerous leads have been developed and followed.

Medina said the conclusion is based on evidence gathered from the scene of the crime.

"We've developed reason to believe that this incident or the circumstances leading up to it may have been captured," he said. "That's why we're putting the call out that anybody who may have been in the group or part of the group with evidence that may include video come forward and help us out."

Medina said there may be a gang component to the crime as well.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing around 4:10 a.m. Oct. 19 at 120 Surfwood Drive where they found Richards with several stab wounds. Hours after being transported to the hospital, he died.

Medina said those with first-hand knowledge or video evidence should contact Detective Dan Trainer at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can be submitted to 847411 by texting "RCPD" and the information.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.