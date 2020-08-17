Police chief: Rally protesters were local Rapid City residents, not Antifa

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A small group of people who protested the decision to hold the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally during the coronavirus pandemic were local demonstrators from Rapid City and not affiliated with any Antifa group like some social media accounts and websites are falsely claiming.

“There was approximately seven members who as far as we know were just local citizens from Rapid City and not affiliated with Antifa,” Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater said in a Monday news release.

Several social media accounts and websites are sharing videos of the protest with false claims such as “Antifa arrives” and “Antifa actually showed up to Sturgis today.”

Antifa is a left-wing and anti-fascist political movement and ideology, not one organized political group. Some cities — but not Rapid City — have local non-hierarchical groups that openly identify as Antifa. Those groups engage in mutual aid, host community events, and attend protests where some members will destroy property and act violently towards police.

The Sturgis Police Department learned about the planned protest through citizens who saw the event on social media and contacted the department, VanDewater said. Officers met the group when they arrived around 4 p.m.