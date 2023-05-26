Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A 6-year-old child was shot inside a residence on the 100 block of East Signal Drive Friday morning, the Rapid City Police Department said in a post to social media.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at about 9 a.m.

"On arrival, police located a 6-year-old male with a serious, non-life-threatening gunshot wound," police said. "The child was transported to the hospital via ambulance for treatment. Police have obtained a photo of the shooting suspect."

The suspect was seen on camera fleeing the area. RCPD has released a copy of the image.

"Police are maintaining a perimeter around the scene. Those who don't live in the neighborhood are asked to avoid the area as we work to clear the scene. Anyone with any information about the suspect's ID or whereabouts should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131," police said.