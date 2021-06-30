Police continue to search for missing woman

Journal staff
The Rapid City Police Department continues to search for 30-year-old Susan Fast Eagle and is still seeking the public’s help to do so.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
She was reported missing on May 13 and was last seen by law enforcement during a contact on May 3. She is described as a Native American female standing 5’2” tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds.
Anyone with any information about Fast Eagle’s whereabouts should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.