Police continue to search for missing woman
Police continue to search for missing woman

  Updated
Susan Fast Eagle

The Rapid City Police Department continues to search for 30-year-old Susan Fast Eagle. The photo on the left was captured on May 3 and the photo on the right shows her ‘hatchet man’ tattoo.

The Rapid City Police Department continues to search for 30-year-old Susan Fast Eagle and is still seeking the public’s help to do so.

She was reported missing on May 13 and was last seen by law enforcement during a contact on May 3. She is described as a Native American female standing 5’2” tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds.

Anyone with any information about Fast Eagle’s whereabouts should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

