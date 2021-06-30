Police continue to search for missing woman

The Rapid City Police Department continues to search for 30-year-old Susan Fast Eagle and is still seeking the public’s help to do so.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She was reported missing on May 13 and was last seen by law enforcement during a contact on May 3. She is described as a Native American female standing 5’2” tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds.

Anyone with any information about Fast Eagle’s whereabouts should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 4 Angry 1