Police continue to seek hit-and-run driver after Friday death

Rapid City-area law enforcement agencies continue to look for the driver of a truck who struck and killed a 14-year-old pedestrian early Friday morning.

Rapid City police said Nevaeh Brave Heart was walking along North Lacrosse Street at around 12:25 a.m. Friday with an adult acquaintance when she attempted to cross the road at the intersection of Van Buren Street. While crossing, a vehicle hit her and then fled the scene southbound on Lacrosse Street.

The RCPD’s Critical Accident Reconstruction Team, along with the Criminal Investigations Division, responded to the location to investigate the crash. After canvassing the area, detectives recovered an image of the suspect vehicle, which appears to be a 2007-2013 Chevy Silverado pickup.

A Monday update from the RCPD stated that "hundreds of personnel hours have been spent working to determine the identity of the driver of the pickup."

RCPD spokesman Brendyn Medina said "dozens" of tips have come in.

"We're getting a lot of information coming in from the community that want to help and we appreciate that," Medina said. "We follow up on every one, and we follow it as long as it goes, so we've got some that have been more promising than others."

The RCPD asks anyone with any information related to the incident to contact Det. Brendan Lenard at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.