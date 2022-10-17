 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Police continue to seek hit-and-run driver after Friday death

  • Updated
  • 0

Rapid City-area law enforcement agencies continue to look for the driver of a truck who struck and killed a 14-year-old pedestrian early Friday morning. 

Rapid City police said Nevaeh Brave Heart was walking along North Lacrosse Street at around 12:25 a.m. Friday with an adult acquaintance when she attempted to cross the road at the intersection of Van Buren Street. While crossing, a vehicle hit her and then fled the scene southbound on Lacrosse Street. 

Pedestrian crash fatality

The RCPD’s Critical Accident Reconstruction Team, along with the Criminal Investigations Division, responded to the location to investigate the crash. After canvassing the area, detectives recovered an image of the suspect vehicle, which appears to be a 2007-2013 Chevy Silverado pickup.

Suspect Vehicle

Law enforcement is seeking the public's help in identifying the driver of this pickup truck, which appears to be a 2007-2013 Chevy Silverado, that struck and killed 14-year-old Nevaeh Brave Heart on Friday at the intersection of N. Lacrosse Street and E. Van Buren. 

A Monday update from the RCPD stated that "hundreds of personnel hours have been spent working to determine the identity of the driver of the pickup."

People are also reading…

RCPD spokesman Brendyn Medina said "dozens" of tips have come in. 

"We're getting a lot of information coming in from the community that want to help and we appreciate that," Medina said. "We follow up on every one, and we follow it as long as it goes, so we've got some that have been more promising than others."

The RCPD asks anyone with any information related to the incident to contact Det. Brendan Lenard at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com — 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Oct. 13

Your Two Cents for Oct. 13

I am somewhat baffled by the latest Meade County Commission's actions.  Have they declared war against Box Elder and the southern portion of t…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 11

Your Two Cents for Oct. 11

I’m not really sure why some businesses think it’s a good idea to post a political sign or flag outside their business, ostracizing half of th…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 12

Your Two Cents for Oct. 12

If people are so fragile (that) they allow a dissenting political sign or flag dictate which businesses they patronize, the division in this c…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 15

Your Two Cents for Oct. 15

It will be interesting to see how quickly Gov. Noem will try to overrule the will of the people if the Medicaid expansion measure passes like …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Hearing aids are now available over the counter across U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News