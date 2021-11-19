Police, fire departments have fewest number of employees receiving vaccination incentive

More than half of city employees have taken advantage of a program that pays them $125 to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but three Rapid City departments are lagging in employees accepting the incentive.

The Journal submitted a records request to Nick Stroot, Human Resources director for the city, asking how many city employees have received the vaccine incentive from the city. After paying $123.85 for the requested records on Thursday, the Journal received the information Friday morning.

The record shows that 57.57% of city employees have received the vaccine incentive. However, less than half of employees of Rapid City Fire Department, Rapid City Police Department and Rapid City Regional Airport have accepted the incentive payout.

Stroot said any correlation made between the number of city employees who are vaccinated and the number of people that took advantage of the $125 incentive is speculation.

"The city leadership team is absolutely certain that there are more employees vaccinated than applied for an incentive," he said Friday.

He previously said the city would not disclose nor keep track of employees who have decided to take advantage of a program, citing concerns with anonymity.

A spreadsheet released Friday shows the number of city employees who have received the incentive throughout the city's 10 departments. It does not disclose any personal information or names.

The Rapid City Fire Department has 169 employees. According to the records, 57 of them have utilized the COVID-19 vaccine incentive, which equals 33.73% of RCFD employees receiving the payout, the lowest of any city department.

RCFD Chief Jason Culberson said he believes more employees have received the vaccine, but some did not apply for the city's incentive payment.

"Many of our staff members have chosen to get vaccinated and not utilize the incentive. I believe our number of vaccinated is much higher than what is reported. I cannot give a specific number though, because that information has not been collected by our department," he said. "Personally, I have been vaccinated and did not utilize the incentive. Any statement on the total number of vaccinated is purely speculation and I don’t feel it's appropriate to comment on others at this time."

Seventy-three Rapid City Police Department employees have taken advantage of the vaccine incentive, the spreadsheet shows. The department employs 180 people, with 40.56% of those receiving the incentive.

RCPD Public Information Officer Brendyn Medina said the department knows there are employees who received the vaccine but did not take the city's incentive. He said the numbers provided by the city's Human Resources Department are not an accurate representation of RCPD's vaccination rate.

Police Chief Don Hedrick said the department does not track the vaccine status of its employees.

“Many of our staff members have chosen to get vaccinated, but I cannot give a specific number because the department has not collected that information," Hedrick said. "Personally, I have been vaccinated, but don’t feel it’s appropriate to comment on others at this time."

Travelers and employees alike at Rapid City Regional Airport are required by federal law to wear masks while inside airport facilities. The airport has 31 employees who would be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine incentive from the city. The document shows 14 employees, or 45.16%, have received the $125.

Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame said he has encouraged his staff to take advantage of the city's incentive.

"However, we also respect their rights to medical privacy," he said. "We believe this is a great program and strive for all employees to take advantage of it."

Dame said most contact at the airport is between passengers and tenants, such as airlines and the Transportation Security Administration, and pointed out additional steps the airport has taken for COVID-19 mitigation.

"The airport has a mask mandate and we have made numerous advances in cleaning and air ionization system to keep our customers safe," he said.

All other city departments have more than half of employees taking advantage of the incentive, the document shows.

The Community Development Department has the highest acceptance rate of 81.48%, where 22 of 27 employees utilized the vaccine incentive. Of Rapid City Public Library's 35 employees, 27 have received the incentive, a 77.14% acceptance rate.

Only nine Public Transportation employees have not taken advantage of the vaccine incentive. The department has 37 employees with 28 receiving the payout. That is a 75.68% acceptance rate. Public Transportation employees are also required to wear masks while on city buses.

The Monument has the highest number of city personnel, with 298 employees. The spreadsheet shows 216 employees utilized the COVID-19 vaccine incentive, or 72.48%. Executive Director Craig Baltzer did not respond to a Friday email from the Journal about The Monument's vaccine incentive's success.

The majority of the city's administrative staff at City Hall received the incentive, with a 66.67% acceptance rate, followed by Parks and Recreation at 65.74% and Public Works at 52.10%.

Mayor Steve Allender proposed the program in September. Employees had to show proof of vaccination by Oct. 15 in order to receive the incentive, which came from American Rescue Plan funds. The city received half of its allocated $13 million from the federal government this year to be distributed to organizations whose bottom line was hurt by the pandemic.

Stroot said the city extended the deadline to Dec. 6 to give employees more time to decide if they want to get vaccinated and receive the $125.

— City Editor Siandhara Bonnet contributed to this report.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

