Police investigate robberies; urge businesses to take safety steps

“Our staff continues to be in a state of operational readiness 24/7,” Chief of Police Karl Jegeris said in a news release. “The men and women of the RCPD will sustain that readiness in order to hold offenders in our community accountable throughout the current public health situation and beyond.”

The RCPD has taken a proactive approach to preventing robberies at late night and overnight businesses. From the evening hours of March 19, through the morning hours of March 20, nearly 30 different business received extra patrols from officers. Those that were found to be open received walk-through patrols.

The RCPD is encouraging businesses to incorporate the following safety precautions:

• If possible, maintain a single point of entry/exit for patrons. All other doors to a business should remain secured to employee access only.

• Ensure surveillance and security systems are in proper working order. Cameras should have good coverage of parking lots and points of entry. The function of silent alarms should be tested on a regular basis.

• Limit the amount of cash on hand to the minimum required for normal operation. Additional cash should be secured until it can be deposited off site as soon as possible.