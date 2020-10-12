 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigate stabbing death of 39-year-old Box Elder woman
alert top story

Police investigate stabbing death of 39-year-old Box Elder woman

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Crime logo

A 39-year-old woman died after being stabbed Sunday night in a Box Elder apartment building at 615 Northern Lights Boulevard, according to the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The incident was reported about 10:30 p.m. Sunday and an autopsy was performed Monday morning. The victim has been identified as Tessa Curley of Box Elder, according to a news release.

The Box Elder and Rapid City police departments and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the stabbing death. If the public has any information, contact Nick Nelson at the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 394-6115.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Wrap-up of the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News