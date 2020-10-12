Police investigate stabbing death of 39-year-old Box Elder woman

A 39-year-old woman died after being stabbed Sunday night in a Box Elder apartment building at 615 Northern Lights Boulevard, according to the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

The incident was reported about 10:30 p.m. Sunday and an autopsy was performed Monday morning. The victim has been identified as Tessa Curley of Box Elder, according to a news release.

The Box Elder and Rapid City police departments and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the stabbing death. If the public has any information, contact Nick Nelson at the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 394-6115.

