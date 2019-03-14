Police are investigating after a man was found dead Thursday morning in a downtown Rapid City parking lot.
A man in his early 50s was found around 7:20 a.m. under a bus in the parking lot of Trinity Lutheran Church on Kansas City Street, the Rapid City Police Department said in a news release.
"Police are currently working to investigate the death, but preliminary indications show no signs of trauma to the man," the release said.
It's too early to say if his death was caused by weather exposure, said police department spokesman Brendyn Medina. He said an autopsy is scheduled to shed light on how he died.
Police are waiting to notify the man's family before releasing his identity to the public.