Police investigating after man found dead near Rapid Creek

Law enforcement is investigating the unattended death of a man found near Rapid Creek on Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.

Police received a call around 7:30 a.m. about an unresponsive person in an area just west of Founder's Park, the release says. Officers found a deceased man near the creek.

There are no preliminary signs of trauma or foul play, but the department and Pennington County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate the death. An autopsy has been scheduled as part of the investigation.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The man's name is being withheld until his family is notified.

The man was discovered the morning after a cold and snowy night, but it's unclear when he died and if the weather had anything to do with it.