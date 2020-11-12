Police investigating after man found dead near Rapid Creek

Law enforcement is investigating the unattended death of a man found near Rapid Creek on Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.
Police received a call around 7:30 a.m. about an unresponsive person in an area just west of Founder's Park, the release says. Officers found a deceased man near the creek.
There are no preliminary signs of trauma or foul play, but the department and Pennington County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate the death. An autopsy has been scheduled as part of the investigation.
The man's name is being withheld until his family is notified.
The man was discovered the morning after a cold and snowy night, but it's unclear when he died and if the weather had anything to do with it.
"Any death in our community is a tragedy, including this one," said Police Chief Don Hedrick. "It is not safe for any member of our community to sleep outside during the winter months. Officers of the RCPD do their best to patrol the areas of our city where our most vulnerable population is known to frequent. Our goal is to make contact with individuals in order to get them to a safe and warm place for the evening through community partnerships and with assistance from the Pennington County Care Campus. The collective sympathies of the RCPD go out to the friends and family of this individual.”
Anyone who encounters someone who appears to be struggling to find a safe place to be for the evening should contact police at (605) 394-4131, the release says.
