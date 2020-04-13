Police investigating cause of death of woman found in Rapid City field

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Rapid City Police Department is investigating the death of a woman who was found Monday morning in a Rapid City field.

Someone called 911 around 7:12 a.m. to report an unconscious person near the intersection of Spruce and East Philadelphia streets, according to a news release. Officers found a woman who was dead and had no signs of trauma.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death. The woman’s name will be released once her family is notified.

The intersection is located near a dead end in an area with homes and a warehouse, said police spokesman Brendyn Medina. The woman was found in a nearby grassy field. ​

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

