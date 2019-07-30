STURGIS | Police are investigating the theft of five temporary dead-end street signs from intersections in east Sturgis that occurred Saturday evening.
According to a city Public Works Department Facebook post, five signs with strobe lights were stolen from intersections at Anna Street, Harmon Street, Shephard Street, Meade Avenue and Nellie Street between 10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
City Public Works Director Rick Bush said he had stopped to activate a strobe light on a sign placed at the intersection of Fulton and Shephard streets at about 10 p.m. Saturday.
“I had just turned that one on, and here less than an hour later I went back by and it was gone,” Bush said. “So, I’ve got a pretty good idea when it happened.”
The signs weren’t missing for long, however. Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin said a Bear Butte State Park employee discovered a number of traffic signs, including the dead end signs, at the Bear Butte Lake boat ramp east of Sturgis at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
Bush said four of the five signs were recovered along with other stop signs and construction barriers. All of the solar-powered strobe lights were missing, however.
“There was just a multitude of stuff out there; it wasn’t just our dead end signs,” Bush said.
The signs had been installed last week to keep motorcyclists from seeking shortcuts out of town through remote neighborhoods during the upcoming motorcycle rally.
“A lot of them get on those side streets and are looking for a way to get out to the other rally venues east of town,” Bush said. “When they do that they think they’re going to bypass the traffic and congestion and that’s not the case.”
Public Works Department crews replaced the dead end signs, minus the strobe lights, early Monday morning, along with the installation of temporary stop signs at a number of intersections to help with traffic flow during the rally.
Bush said new strobe lights have been ordered and should be here yet this week.
Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater said reviews of traffic camera footage on Monday had not revealed any suspects.
Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the Sturgis Police Department at 605-347-5070, or the Public Works Department at 605-347-3916. Callers may remain anonymous.