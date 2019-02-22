Rapid City Police say they're investigating the death of a man they found in Thomson Park.
Police got a call a little before 11 a.m. Friday about an unconscious man in the picnic shelter at the park, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department. The man, in his mid-30s, was dead when police found him.
Authorities are not releasing the man's name until his family has been notified. Police say there are no signs of foul play. There will be an autopsy to determine his cause of death.