Police issuing fewer open-container warnings at rally

STURGIS | Attendees at the 81st Sturgis motorcycle rally seem to be getting the hang of the city new open container ordinance.

Sturgis police issued 1,377 warnings for non-compliance over the first five days of the rally. On Wednesday, just 73 violations were recorded according to Police Chief Geody VanDeWater.

“That shows we’re getting some compliance. We’re hoping that people are starting to keep with the rules and regulations and understand them a little better,” VanDewater said.

All but a handful of the violations involved rally-goers not having a required wristband or using a required event cup to carry either wine or beer.

Others have been for consuming hard liquor or mixed drinks or if visitors were consuming their beverage outside of the hours allowed, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

According to the City of Sturgis, the city has issued 769 vendor permits as of Wednesday morning. In 2019, 636 permits were issued through the same period.

The City’s Public Works Division has hauled nearly 52 tons of trash to regional landfill in Belle Fourche.

