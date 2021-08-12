Police issuing fewer open-container warnings at rally

STURGIS | Attendees at the 81st Sturgis motorcycle rally seem to be getting the hang of the city new open container ordinance.
Sturgis police issued 1,377 warnings for non-compliance over the first five days of the rally. On Wednesday, just 73 violations were recorded according to Police Chief Geody VanDeWater.
“That shows we’re getting some compliance. We’re hoping that people are starting to keep with the rules and regulations and understand them a little better,” VanDewater said.
All but a handful of the violations involved rally-goers not having a required wristband or using a required event cup to carry either wine or beer.
Others have been for consuming hard liquor or mixed drinks or if visitors were consuming their beverage outside of the hours allowed, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
According to the City of Sturgis, the city has issued 769 vendor permits as of Wednesday morning. In 2019, 636 permits were issued through the same period.
The City’s Public Works Division has hauled nearly 52 tons of trash to regional landfill in Belle Fourche.
The Sturgis Ambulance Service received 164 calls for service since Monday, Aug. 2. The ambulance responded to 123 calls over the same period on 2020. A total of 40 COVID tests have been requested since the start of the rally.
Rally numbers continue to show the 81st Sturgis motorcycle rally to have drawn a bigger throng of bikers than last year, but still falling well below the landmark 75th Rally in 2015.
The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s traffic counts based on vehicles tripping nine road sensor cables and other temporary detectors installed on Interstate 90 off-ramps and other entrances into Sturgis, counted 64,158 vehicles entering Sturgis on Monday, Aug. 9, up 12.6 percent from the same day in 2020, but down 33.5 percent from 2015.
On Tuesday, 60,626 vehicles entered Sturgis, up 15 percent from last year, but down 28.5 percent from 2015.
Wednesday’s 57,675 vehicles counted marks a 17.2 percent increase from the same day last year, but a 37 percent decline from 2015.
Daily traffic counts are continuing to decline after Saturday’s high of 67,482.
For the opening six days of the rally, 371,038 vehicles have been counted. Last year, the SDDOT tallied 319,698 vehicles during the same five day period. During the comparable period in 2015, 509,045 vehicles tripped the sensors.
“Traffic today seemed to be exiting, so that’s good. I think we’re on the downhill side,” said Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin, at Thursday’s daily briefing.