Police make arrest in north Rapid City shooting

Five weeks after 28-year-old Jon Walter II was found dead at a residence on North Seventh Street in Rapid City, police arrested a 28-year-old man for second-degree manslaughter.

William Hopkins was booked into the Pennington County Jail a little after 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to jail records.

Walter was found dead Nov. 20 with a gunshot wound to the torso at a residence in the 700 block of North Seventh Street after a person reported around 10:55 p.m. that evening that someone had been shot.

The day after the shooting, police listed two men as persons of interest and disseminated their mugshots from previous arrests, asking the public's help in locating them.

Within five days, police made contact with both men and stated they were no longer asking for the public's help and that neither man was arrested.

The police department stated a person of interest is someone they believe has information that will significantly affect an investigation.

They did not clarify what information they believed the two men had or what information led to Hopkins' arrest other than, "The collection of evidence recovered from the scene in conjunction with statements from involved parties," Brendyn Medina, spokesperson for the Rapid City Police Department, said in an email on Wednesday.

Hopkins is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. Thursday.