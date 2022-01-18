Police pursue suspect from Box Elder to Wasta before making an arrest

A 50-year-old man Box Elder man is in the Pennington County Jail following a pursuit Monday night that ended in Wasta.

Daniel Blake was arrested after his 1979 Dodge Jamboree ran through two fences before getting stuck on railroad tracks in the small community around 30 miles east of Box Elder, where the chase started.

Sgt. Nick Fahlberg said Tuesday that it started when officers in his department responded to a disturbance call around 10 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Box Elder Road West.

Fahlberg said when officers arrived two people were seen getting into a camper in the Box Elder parking lot. The driver then fled, swerving at an officer who jumped out of the way.

Officers pursued the camper on state Highway 1416 to near A Street and Elm Street in Wasta, said Tony Mangan, spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety. Mangan said state Highway Patrol and the Pennington County Sheriff's Office assisted in the pursuit.

Fahlberg said Highway 1416 turns into a gravel road and then runs through private property. The Jamboree drove through two fences and got stuck on the railroad tracks.

"The camper was towed off the tracks and the rail line was contacted to come out out of an abundance of caution," Fahlberg said. "We were grateful for the mutual aid from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office and South Dakota Highway Patrol."

According to the Pennington County Jail inmate list, Blake is facing charges for obstructing an officer, false imprisonment, intentional damage to property, driving on the wrong side of the road, 10 counts of stop sign violations, no proof of insurance, eluding law enforcement, and aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer.

According to the state court system, Blake also has pending charges against him for petty theft in both Pennington and Minnehaha counties. He has criminal cases dating back to 1989.

Mangan said the other man in the Jamboree is not facing charges.

Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

