Police: Rapid City man hit by officer, cut on nose was resisting arrest

A Rapid City police officer hit a man in the face Wednesday evening after the man escalated and resisted a routine detox call, according to spokesman Brendyn Medina.
The hit created a bloody cut to Benjamin Noble's nose, and police took the 61-year-old to hospital for treatment. He was then booked into the Pennington County Jail on a charge of disorderly conduct.
A woman who witnessed the incident did not immediately return a call from the Journal.
A woman called 911 around 9:10 p.m. to report that an intoxicated man was trying to sleep in her yard, and she wanted him removed, according to a news release by the police department.
She was "urgently requesting law enforcement help" and "we wanted to resolve (the situation) with a trip to detox" at the Care Campus, Medina said.
An officer arrived and found Noble at the front door of the woman's house, verbally confronting her, Medina said. The officer told the man that he would take him to detox.
"That's when he decided to throw up some combative gestures," Medina said of Noble."He flipped off the person inside the house and immediately lunged toward the door" like he was trying to get inside.
This "instantly changed the dynamic" from what was expected to be a routine detox call because the officer was now afraid Noble was "rushing in there to hurt the individual inside" or to barricade himself inside the home, Medina said.
The officer "grabbed (Noble) and prevented him from gaining access to the residence and brought him to the ground," Medina said.
The officer tried to handcuff Noble but Noble "was combative and uncooperative with the officer," Medina said. He said Noble was grabbing at the officer and trying to get away to avoid arrest.
The officer then "did strike Noble in an attempt to get it under control," Medina said. The officer was only able to handcuff Noble with the help of a second officer who arrived at the scene.
Noble was criminally charged and booked into jail because officers were afraid he could be a danger to detox patients and staff, Medina said when asked why officers didn't take him to the Care Campus after being treated at the hospital.
Medina said officers always want to use the least amount of force possible, but it's "all dependent on the behavior and the action of the subject that we're working with."
He said this use-of-force incident has already been reviewed by the officer's supervisor, who ruled it justified. The department usually only releases officer's names in lethal incidents and does not plan on releasing body camera footage of this case, Medina said.
