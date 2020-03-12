Police: Rapid City man hit by officer, cut on nose was resisting arrest

The officer "grabbed (Noble) and prevented him from gaining access to the residence and brought him to the ground," Medina said.

The officer tried to handcuff Noble but Noble "was combative and uncooperative with the officer," Medina said. He said Noble was grabbing at the officer and trying to get away to avoid arrest.

The officer then "did strike Noble in an attempt to get it under control," Medina said. The officer was only able to handcuff Noble with the help of a second officer who arrived at the scene.

Noble was criminally charged and booked into jail because officers were afraid he could be a danger to detox patients and staff, Medina said when asked why officers didn't take him to the Care Campus after being treated at the hospital.

Medina said officers always want to use the least amount of force possible, but it's "all dependent on the behavior and the action of the subject that we're working with."

He said this use-of-force incident has already been reviewed by the officer's supervisor, who ruled it justified. The department usually only releases officer's names in lethal incidents and does not plan on releasing body camera footage of this case, Medina said.

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.