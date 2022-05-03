Police release name of man killed in Rapid City alley

The Rapid City Police Department released the name of a man who was shot in an alley near Monroe Street on Friday night.

Samuel Koscak, 22, of Rapid City, was dead before medical units arrived at the scene, RCPD said. Police released his name Tuesday morning after informing next of kin of his death.

At about 8:38 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to an alley in the 200 block of East Monroe Street for a report of a person who had been shot. Responding officers arrived and located a male in the area who had sustained a gunshot wound.

Officers and detectives from both RCPD and the Pennington County Sheriff's Office investigated the circumstances surrounding the shooting throughout the night.

Police said it was determined that Julion Graham, a 26-year-old man from Rapid City, shot Koscak. Based on interviews and witness statements, a physical altercation over a debt occurred between Graham and Koscak, who are acquaintances.

Based on witness statements and video surveillance, Graham was being beaten by a blunt instrument when he shot Koscak, police said.

Graham is being held at the Pennington County Jail for possession of a firearm after a prior felony drug conviction. His initial appearance in court was on Tuesday morning. His bail is set at $100,000 cash only. His preliminary hearing is set for May 18.

RCPD said the investigation into the incident remains open and is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Rapid City Police Department at 605-394-4131, or an anonymous tip can be submitted by texting the letters 'RCPD' and the information to 847411.

