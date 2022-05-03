 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Police release name of man killed in Rapid City alley

  • 0
Crime logo.jpg

The Rapid City Police Department released the name of a man who was shot in an alley near Monroe Street on Friday night.

Samuel Koscak, 22, of Rapid City, was dead before medical units arrived at the scene, RCPD said. Police released his name Tuesday morning after informing next of kin of his death. 

At about 8:38 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to an alley in the 200 block of East Monroe Street for a report of a person who had been shot. Responding officers arrived and located a male in the area who had sustained a gunshot wound. 

Officers and detectives from both RCPD and the Pennington County Sheriff's Office investigated the circumstances surrounding the shooting throughout the night.

Police said it was determined that Julion Graham, a 26-year-old man from Rapid City, shot Koscak. Based on interviews and witness statements, a physical altercation over a debt occurred between Graham and Koscak, who are acquaintances.

Based on witness statements and video surveillance, Graham was being beaten by a blunt instrument when he shot Koscak, police said.

People are also reading…

Graham is being held at the Pennington County Jail for possession of a firearm after a prior felony drug conviction. His initial appearance in court was on Tuesday morning. His bail is set at $100,000 cash only. His preliminary hearing is set for May 18.

RCPD said the investigation into the incident remains open and is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Rapid City Police Department at 605-394-4131, or an anonymous tip can be submitted by texting the letters 'RCPD' and the information to 847411.

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com — 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for April 30

Your Two Cents for April 30

As a traditional conservative, I am appalled by the far-right fringe of the party dominating the conversation locally. It's time for the local…

Your Two Cents for April 28

Your Two Cents for April 28

The subject matter discussed by the Rapid City Human Relations Commission-Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors makes me uncomfortable. Maybe N…

Your Two Cents for April 27

Your Two Cents for April 27

Many, many thanks to the two gentlemen outside Lowe’s on Thursday who helped me chase down my wind-blown items. Chivalry and kindness still exist.

Your Two Cents for April 29

Your Two Cents for April 29

Since the candidates for sheriff are elected, not appointed, it would be nice to have them participate in an open debate on the issues.

Watch Now: Related Video

Fiji court says U.S. may seize Russian oligarch's $325 million superyacht

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News