Every police officer in the city responded to the Rushmore Mall at about 5 p.m. Sunday after a report was received claiming a person with a gun was heading into a haunted house attraction on the property.
One man is being detained as a potential suspect while detectives attempt to determine what happened, according to reports. Officers said the suspect never entered the attraction and was taken into custody without incident.
No shots were fired and no one was hurt. Police continue to investigate and decide whether an arrest will be made.