Police respond to shots fired, stabbing Sunday

The Rapid City Police Department responded to a stabbing Sunday afternoon and a call for shots fired Sunday evening.

Police were sent to the area of 11 New York Street around 3 p.m. for a report of an assault. Police spoke with witnesses who said two people were stabbed in an event that involved multiple people.

The two people who were stabbed were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Danyion Lebeaux, 23, and Clifford Pourier, 27, both of Porcupine, were arrested in connection with the stabbings. Police conducted a search and found syringes that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Police later located a knife the bay of a nearby carwash where Lebeaux was seen on video discarding an item.

Lebeaux is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and Pourier is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Shooting

Police responded to a call of gunshots in the area of 1565 Haines Avenue around 9:35 p.m., where they found a man with several wounds inconsistent with gunshots.