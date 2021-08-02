Police respond to shots fired, stabbing Sunday

The Rapid City Police Department responded to a stabbing Sunday afternoon and a call for shots fired Sunday evening.
Police were sent to the area of 11 New York Street around 3 p.m. for a report of an assault. Police spoke with witnesses who said two people were stabbed in an event that involved multiple people.
The two people who were stabbed were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Danyion Lebeaux, 23, and Clifford Pourier, 27, both of Porcupine, were arrested in connection with the stabbings. Police conducted a search and found syringes that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Police later located a knife the bay of a nearby carwash where Lebeaux was seen on video discarding an item.
Lebeaux is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and Pourier is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Shooting
Police responded to a call of gunshots in the area of 1565 Haines Avenue around 9:35 p.m., where they found a man with several wounds inconsistent with gunshots.
Brendyn Medina, spokesperson for the Rapid City Police Department, said police will not go into further detail at this point in the investigation, because the wound type would be able to corroborate any information coming in about the case.
The man was transported to the hospital and the incident is under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Divisions of the Rapid City Police Department.
According to the release, the investigation has found that it appears the suspect and victim knew each other and is drug-related.
Medina said they do have leads the department is tracking down to identify those responsible.
Anyone with knowledge about the incident should contact Det. Barry Young at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be sent by texting "RCPD" and the information to 847411.
