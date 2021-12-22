Police return Christmas gifts stolen in crime spree; several juveniles suspected

Rapid City police saved Christmas for at least one family after officers recovered and returned their presents on Tuesday.

The presents were among a number items, including firearms and a pickup, that were stolen, according to Brendyn Medina, spokesperson for the department. After some quick work by police officers, they apprehended several juveniles who are suspects in several burglaries and thefts.

Medina said the department is still sorting out how many victims there may be from the crime spree.

"We're still working through the investigation to make sure people get their property back," he said.

The episode started when police were dispatched to the 6500 block of Wellington Drive around 7 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a vehicle burglary and stolen vehicle. The owner said a vehicle in the driveway had been burglarized and a pickup with a pistol and rifle inside stolen.

The police found the pickup in the 200 block of Bald Eagle Lane, but the firearms were not in the truck.

Police also responded to several other reports of vehicle burglaries on Enchantment Road and Wellington Drive where another rifle and pistol were reported missing and a number of Christmas presents stolen.

Security footage from residents in the area showed a distinctive white SUV associated with the burglaries. The vehicle was later found at the 200 block of Bald Eagle Lane.

The vehicle was registered to a resident of an apartment in the area. Police obtained a search warrant and found the four firearms reported missing as well as property associated with the burglaries.

Later, two officers returned the Christmas presents.

Medina said the Christmas season presents more of an opportunity for criminals.

"It may be tempting to leave gifts in the car, but this is one of the reasons to take valuables inside and secure the car to avoid situations like this," he said.

None of the vehicles showed signs of forced entry, police said.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

