Police say fentanyl involved in multi-vehicle crash

Four vehicles were involved in a Rapid City crash Monday afternoon that led to the arrest of two people the police say ingested fentanyl before the wreck.

At around 12:30 p.m. Monday, police were dispatched to the area of Eglin Street and East North Street for a report of an injury crash that had just occurred.

On arrival, police observed several vehicles that were involved, including a grey Toyota Camry that sustained significant damage. The female driver of the Camry was unconscious, and the male passenger had exited the vehicle.

The driver was identified as 21-year-old Kaitlyn Two Strike of Rapid City. The male passenger initially gave police a false name, but was identified as 25-year-old Matthew Janis of Rapid City. Two Strike was resuscitated through the use of Narcan and transported to the hospital. Through the course of the investigation, police learned the two had ingested fentanyl prior to the crash and fentanyl was found in the vehicle.

At one point while traveling northbound on East North Street, Two Strike had lost consciousness when the vehicle left the east side of the roadway at a high rate of speed, traveled through a field and then struck three other vehicles that were traveling along Eglin Street.

Two Strike was ultimately arrested for DUI, Reckless Driving, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving Under Revocation, and No Proof of Insurance. Janis was placed under arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Impersonation to Deceive Law Enforcement Enforcement before being transported to the Pennington County Jail.

As of Tuesday afternoon, neither Two Strike nor Janis were listed on the Pennington County Jail roster and files are not yet listed with the court.