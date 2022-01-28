 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police say they have located 17-year-old shooting suspect

Deaundrea Janis

The Pennington County State's Attorney's office has taken over in the Jan. 21 shooting investigation.

The Rapid City Police Department announced on social media Thursday night that the office would not answer questions regarding the case. The department also noted that 17-year-old Deaundra Janis, who was identified as a suspect on Jan. 22, had been located.

A representative from the Pennington County State's Attorney's Office said Friday that they would not be able to answer questions until the report had been reviewed.

Police were dispatched to an apartment near 100 Surfwood Drive on Jan. 21. Upon arrival, police located a man who was shot. A medical unit arrived and transported the man to the hospital with serious injuries. 

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

