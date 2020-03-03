Police seek armed robbery suspect in Rapid City

Rapid City police officers were dispatched to 1601 Haines Ave. at around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday after a report of an armed robbery at a Loaf 'N Jug.

When they arrived, officers made contact with an employee of the business who said that a man had entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded the clerk open the register.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the report, the clerk complied and the man grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the store on foot to the south.

The suspect is described as a white male, 50 to 60 years of age, standing about 5’6” tall, 150 pounds, with glasses. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black gloves, and black shoes.

Anyone with any information about this incident or the identity of the suspect should contact Sgt. Kelvin Masur at 394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be sent by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0