Police seek armed robbery suspect in Rapid City
  • Updated
Rapid City police officers were dispatched to 1601 Haines Ave. at around  2:20 a.m. Tuesday after a report of an armed robbery at a Loaf 'N Jug.

When they arrived, officers made contact with an employee of the business who said that a man had entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded the clerk open the register.

According to the report, the clerk complied and the man grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the store on foot to the south.

The suspect is described as a white male, 50 to 60 years of age, standing about 5’6” tall, 150 pounds, with glasses. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black gloves, and black shoes.

Anyone with any information about this incident or the identity of the suspect should contact Sgt. Kelvin Masur at 394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be sent by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

