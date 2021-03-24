Police seek person of interest after man found dead Tuesday night in Rapid City

Police are searching today for 40-year-old Antoine Bissonette after a man was found dead Tuesday night in a North Rapid City garage.

Bissonette, who is considered armed and dangerous, is a person of interest in the homicide investigation, according to Brendyn Medina of the Rapid City Police Department. He said that "information garnered from people in the residence led us to that conclusion" but declined to release any other information.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police arrived around 10:25 p.m. Tuesday to a residence on the 900 block of North 7th Street just a few blocks north of the Civic Center for a welfare check on a report of an unconscious man. Police found the man, who is in his 40s, in the garage, according to a press release.

Police determined he had injuries consistent with homicide. An autopsy has been ordered. His identity is being withheld until notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about Bissonette should contact the police immediately at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can be sent by texting “RCPD” and the information to 847411.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.