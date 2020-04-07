Police seek suspects in liquor store burglary on East Saint Patrick Street

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police officers responded to an alarm at the RC Liquors at 1512 E. Saint Patrick St. at just after midnight Tuesday.

When they arrived, police made contact with an employee who told police he had just finished locking up for the evening when he returned to the store to find a window had been smashed. Officers noted the window had been broken by a rock.

On review of surveillance footage, a silver vehicle can be seen pulling up to the west side of the building. Two occupants exit the vehicle, one male, and one female. The male is seen throwing a rock at the window, then reaching in to grab liquor bottles. The female is also seen grabbing a liquor bottle before they both ran to the north.

Shortly before the call, police received another alarm call at 919 Est Saint Patrick Street. Police saw broken glass to the main door of the business. It does not appear entry was made into the store.

Anyone with information on either incident or the suspects, should contact Detective Andrew Kimbell at 394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be sent by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0