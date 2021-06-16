 Skip to main content
Police seek two men after armed robbery at north side convenience store
Police seek two men after armed robbery at north side convenience store

  Updated
Police responded to a report of a robbery at the Loaf 'N Jug at Haines and Lindbergh avenues early Tuesday morning.

An employee told police that two men demanded money from the register at gunpoint around 3:30 a.m. after bringing several items to the counter. 

According to the report, the men left with the money and items in a silver four-door passenger vehicles.

One of the men was described as a 5-foot-7-inch tall Native American man around 25-30 years old with brown hair in a ponytail and wearing a black t-shirt, jeans and has a tattoo on his inner left arm.

The other is described as a 5-foot-7-inch Native American man about 30-35 years old with short brown hair and wearing a baggy white t-shirt, white pants, white DC shoes, a white mask and tattoos on his right and left arms.

Those with information about the robbery or the suspects are asked to contact Detective Dan Trainer at 605-394-4134, or submit an anonymous tip by texting "RCPD" and the information to 847411.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

