 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Police seek two suspects after Sunday night homicide

  • Updated
  • 0
Way and Triebwasser

The Rapid City Police Department identified Dustin Way, left, and Colten Triebwasser, right, as persons-of-interest in a homicide investigation after a man was found dead Sunday night in a north Rapid City residence.

Local law enforcement officers are asking the public for help locating two men after the Rapid City Police Department discovered the body of a man Sunday night in a north Rapid City residence.

According to a news release, officers responded to the 700 block of North Seventh Street around 10:55 p.m. Sunday and found a deceased adult male who had a gunshot wound to the torso. Police said no one else was in the residence.

Based on information garnered in a joint investigation between the RCPD and the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement identified two Rapid City men as persons-of-interest: 30-year-old Dustin Way and 26-year-old Colten Triebwasser.

"Detectives and investigators have spent the hours since the original call working to follow up on leads and conduct interviews in the case," according to the RCPD. "The shooting does not appear to be random in nature, and no evidence exists to suggest there is any danger to the public."

People are also reading…

The RCPD ask anyone with any information about the shooting incident, or the whereabouts of Way and/or Triebwasser to contact Detective Justin Gizzi at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters "RCPD" and the information to 847411.

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com — 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 16

Your Two Cents for Nov. 16

It isn’t hard to figure out the relation between the sales tax receipt and inflation. Because everything costs more, that means more sales tax.

Your Two Cents for Nov. 17

Your Two Cents for Nov. 17

A huge thank you to RCPE railroad for fixing the tracks on the road going into Black Hills National Cemetery. It will be appreciated by all wh…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 18

Your Two Cents for Nov. 18

The fact that our state is "ruby red" is exactly why many families are moving here where we still have conservative values, policies and ethics. 

Your Two Cents for Nov. 15

Your Two Cents for Nov. 15

It's funny to me, actually sad, that people want change, don't like what's going on in the country, but vote for the same people that are stee…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 19

Your Two Cents for Nov. 19

President Trump endorses Governor Noem and after the election, she throws him under the bus because he doesn’t offer “the best chance” for the…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Some escape historic snowfall just in time for Thanksgiving week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News