Police seek two suspects after Sunday night homicide

Local law enforcement officers are asking the public for help locating two men after the Rapid City Police Department discovered the body of a man Sunday night in a north Rapid City residence.

According to a news release, officers responded to the 700 block of North Seventh Street around 10:55 p.m. Sunday and found a deceased adult male who had a gunshot wound to the torso. Police said no one else was in the residence.

Based on information garnered in a joint investigation between the RCPD and the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement identified two Rapid City men as persons-of-interest: 30-year-old Dustin Way and 26-year-old Colten Triebwasser.

"Detectives and investigators have spent the hours since the original call working to follow up on leads and conduct interviews in the case," according to the RCPD. "The shooting does not appear to be random in nature, and no evidence exists to suggest there is any danger to the public."

The RCPD ask anyone with any information about the shooting incident, or the whereabouts of Way and/or Triebwasser to contact Detective Justin Gizzi at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters "RCPD" and the information to 847411.