The Rapid City Police Department says a SWAT team has "locked down" the 1200 block of Racine Street in northeast Rapid City after two gunshots were fired Tuesday morning while an officer was performing a welfare check.
Assistant Police Chief Don Hedricks said a negotiator is working to make contact with a man police identify as Jordan Wounded Face at 1210 Racine St. Family members had alerted police after he'd made "scary statements," Hedricks said.
"One of our officers showed up, and she made contact with the person through an open window," Hedricks said of the incident that began around 9:30 a.m. New Year's Day. "Two rounds were fired from a weapon, and the officer backed up and took cover."
Police are asking people to stay away from the 1200 block of Racine Street as they "try to get the individual the help he needs."
By 11 a.m., police had not made yet contact with the individual. No family members were in the house, and no one was injured, Hedricks said.
According to Rapid City police's social media accounts, the situation is considered "very dangerous" and still active.
Lacrosse Street from Interstate 90 to E. North Street is closed along with Anamosa Street from Walmart to North Maple Street because of the situation.
The public is advised to stay out of this area as the Special Response Team monitors the situation. No officers have been injured.
