Political sciences professors caution against false, negative mailers

False, negative and aggressive campaign mailers can result in people not voting, a political science assistant professor at the University of South Dakota said.

Voters in the Black Hills have received a barrage of mailers ahead of Tuesday's election for city, county, school and state races. Many have included false, misleading and negative campaign claims against opponents.

Julia Hellwege, Ph.D., University of South Dakota assistant professor of political science and Government Research Bureau Director, said campaign mailers became commonplace after the Supreme Court’s ruling in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission in 2010. She said that ruling basically allowed for more campaign funding, which allowed more expenditures on mailers.

She said mailers are a common tool used in campaigns because it’s relatively cost-effective compared to other strategies, like attending events and debates, and knocking on doors.

Hellwege said the mailers are seen more frequently in high level races that typically raise more money and are able to grab the attention from outside sources. However, while mailers are cost-effective, they’re not very efficient.

“They will do more for turnout, getting people to go vote, reminding people to go vote,” she said.

Hellwege said the best mailers will have clear instructions on the date of an election and location of where to vote. She said if a candidate sends information about themself and doesn’t have information about the election, it’s not going to be as effective.

She said even who sends the mailer and how it’s sent matters. Hellwege also said mailers that have candidates names and voting information can be helpful because then people recognize a candidate’s name.

“Voters, especially for smaller local elections, if voters go to the poll and they’re looking at…the lower ballot…and they don’t recognize either of the names, they’re just not going to vote on that particular question,” she said.

Hellwege also said, though, that negative mailers about opponents can have a drawback.

“You have to be really careful with these because if you’re sending out false, negative, aggressive mailers, and you’re doing it relatively early in the campaign or early enough that there’s a chance that people realize that they’re false, it will actually more likely hurt your own campaign,” she said. “People don’t respond well to candidates who are running negative campaigns. They may turn against that candidate completely, or even worse, they might actually just not go out and vote.”

However, the negative mailers can potentially be effective if sent late enough in the election season when a candidate doesn’t have time to respond or people aren’t able to find factual information.

“I would just generally try to stay away from them because the chances are, you’re going to get negative backlash,” Hellwege said. “The concern of having people stay home, that they perceive politics as a negative, ugly thing, I think is more damaging.”

Several negative, false mailers were released in Pennington County regarding state legislative races, such as calling Republican Reps. Mike Derby and Jess Olson anti-pro-life, and the Rapid City Area School Board candidates, such as candidate Janyce Hockenbary calling teachers “tyrants” and her opponent a “WOKE leftist” in an incendiary campaign letter.

Additional campaign mailers have targeted state Rep. Phil Jensen and state Sen Julie Frye-Mueller calling them "RINOs," or Republicans in Name Only, for their votes against a Meade County shooting range and against the state budget that included funding for the Fitzmaurice State Veterans Home.

Another mailer from Pennington County Sheriff candidate Ryan Mechaley included a false endorsement from a Rapid City Council member.

Michael Card, Ph.D., an associate professor of political science at USD, said people who are not well informed may be more likely to be influenced by the mailers than those who are aware of the issues. He said the negative mailers also reflect what he thinks is a change in elections over the past 40 years.

Card said it seems there are more emotional appeals during campaigns rather than discussion of issues. He said in South Dakota, residents have the advantage of having plenty of opportunities to speak with candidates themselves at meet and greets, forums and town halls. Card said people can also read newspapers and go to forums

Hellwege said people can also check candidates’ social media pages and websites. She said people can also likely reach out to the candidates themselves, and they’ll likely hear back.

She said people not voting means people won’t really receive representation.

“It truly depends on all of us participating in not just voting, but also in communicating with our legislators, in participating in civic engagement with our community members, all of those things that are important,” Hellwege said.

