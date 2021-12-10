Poll shows strong statewide support for Gov. Noem except on marijuana legalization

Noem has garnered national attention for her relatively hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, in which she pushed to keep businesses open, encouraged visitors to come to the state, and railed against vaccine mandates.

Republicans were the most supportive of Noem, a first-term GOP governor, with 74.5% of Republicans strongly or somewhat in approval of her performance on five topics. Independents were less supportive, with 66.4% strongly or somewhat supportive. Among Democrats, who showed strong disapproval of Noem’s performance, 24.7% were strongly or somewhat in approval of her performance, with just over 65% of Democrats somewhat or strongly disapproving.

Noem’s performance ratings in the October 2021 poll rose in comparison with a similar News Watch/Chiesman Center poll conducted in October 2020, near the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in South Dakota. At that time, 53.8% of respondents overall were strongly or somewhat approving of Noem’s performance, while 40.9% were strongly or somewhat disapproving.

On her handling of the economy, 69.4% of respondents in the 2021 poll strongly or somewhat approved of her performance; 65.6% strongly or somewhat approved of her performance on managing the pandemic; 72.0% strongly or somewhat approved of her focus on problems specific to South Dakota; and 61.6% strongly or somewhat approved of her upholding of the integrity of the office.

Noem did not fare as well on her handling of marijuana legalization, with only 39.2% of respondents strongly or somewhat in approval, and 17.8% somewhat disapproving and 33.4% strongly disapproving of her performance.

Emily Wanless, a political science professor at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, said Noem may appear increasingly strong among her supporters due to her higher national profile, which has brought attention to South Dakota. Noem has also had more time in office to show supporters she is willing to lead, Wanless said.

“I think she’s established herself as an executive in the state,” Wanless said. “If you’re more comfortable with someone as the decision maker, and she’s made it clear she is going to be the decision maker, there’s a rallying-around-the-flag effect.”

Wanless said Noem also benefits from being a Republican in a state with supermajority GOP control in the Legislature and all statewide offices being held by Republicans.

That level of support, Wanless said, has likely made Noem feel comfortable attacking or mocking people or groups that disagree with her, such as in a recent Tweet where she encouraged vegans to eat meat on World Vegan Day and posted a photo of herself with a gun and a dead pheasant.

“You can do that in a state like South Dakota, where you have a supermajority of party support,” said Wanless, who reviewed the poll results. “She doesn’t have to rely on appeasing the vegans, not even a handful; she doesn’t need any of them.”

Yet Wanless said divisive or mocking statements by the governor only add to the binary polarization sweeping politics in America.

“It’s not just that people are disagreeing on issues,” she said. “Polarization is taking shots at somebody’s morals, values and integrity, and for some reason, that resonates with her crowd to make these politicized statements and stances.”