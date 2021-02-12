Pool, ice arena open on Presidents' Day; city council meeting moves to Tuesday

The Rapid City Swim Center and Roosevelt Ice Arena will be open for Presidents' Day Monday.

The Swim Center's open time is scheduled from 1-5 p.m., with the diving board open from 1-4 p.m. The Roosevelt Ice Arena will have public skate time from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

The Roosevelt Park Ice Arena is located at 235 Waterloo Street in Rapid City. According to the park website, patrons are required to wear a mask in the front desk, concessions, lobby, hallway and locker room areas. Sanitation stations are located throughout the facility and social distancing measures are in place.

Rapid City offices and departments will remain open on Presidents' Day, including offices in City Hall, Rapid Transit Services and the City Landfill. There will be no trash collection adjustments.

The Rapid City Council meeting, though, will move to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

