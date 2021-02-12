 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pool, ice arena open on Presidents' Day; city council meeting moves to Tuesday
alert top story

Pool, ice arena open on Presidents' Day; city council meeting moves to Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Rapid City Hall

Rapid City Hall 

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

The Rapid City Swim Center and Roosevelt Ice Arena will be open for Presidents' Day Monday.

The Swim Center's open time is scheduled from 1-5 p.m., with the diving board open from 1-4 p.m. The Roosevelt Ice Arena will have public skate time from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Roosevelt Park Ice Arena is located at 235 Waterloo Street in Rapid City. According to the park website, patrons are required to wear a mask in the front desk, concessions, lobby, hallway and locker room areas. Sanitation stations are located throughout the facility and social distancing measures are in place.

Rapid City offices and departments will remain open on Presidents' Day, including offices in City Hall, Rapid Transit Services and the City Landfill. There will be no trash collection adjustments.

The Rapid City Council meeting, though, will move to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Equity in COVID vaccine distribution

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: A look behind the scenes at Summit Arena

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News