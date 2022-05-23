Pools to open for summer, city offices closed Memorial Day

Rapid City community members will be able to splash into summer with the city's pools opening its doors for the season June 1.

The Parkview, Horace Mann and Jimmy Hilton pools will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 - 6 p.m. Sundays starting June 1.

The Roosevelt Swim Center's 50-meter outdoor pool will open Memorial Day and be open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 - 5:45 p.m. Sunday.

This summer, the three city pools will have "Splash and Dash" special Monday through Saturdays with half-price entrance from 5 - 6 p.m. All city pool facilities will have "Funday 4 Sunday" Sundays with a group of four admitted for $11. Each additional person in the group would have regular admission cost.

According to a press release, the city is still hiring lifeguards for the aquatic facilities. Barb Iwan, city Recreation Division aquatic specialist, said in the release that the facilities in the area are still struggling and have a need for lifeguards.

"We are continuing to promote and push for more lifeguards," Iwan said. "We also need instructors for swim lessons. Swim lessons are so important and we need instructors, not just for the summer but for the entire year."

A Red Cross water safety instructor training course is being added to the city's recreation program this summer.

Memorial Day closures

Many city offices will be closed Monday due to Memorial Day.

The Rapid Transit System's RapidRide and Dial-A-Ride will not operate, and the Rapid City Landfill will be closed. Trash collection is suspended Monday with collection set for Tuesday while Tuesday through Friday collections will operate on a normal schedule. Residents should leave out their collection bins until collected.

The city library will be closed Sunday and Monday. The Monument will be closed Monday, but the ticket and front offices will open at noon on Memorial Day and remain open through the Rapid City Marshals football game.

Public skate at the Roosevelt Ice Arena will remain open from 1:30 - 3:30 p.m.. The Roosevelt Swim Center will operate at regular hours from 5:30 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. with open swim scheduled Monday from 3:30 - 8:45 p.m..

Rapid City Regional Airport's administrative offices will be closed. The police and fire department will operate on a normal shift schedule with administrative offices closed.

