POP Fest to feature local, national Indigenous musicians

POP Fest, a music festival featuring Indigenous musicians from the Great Plains area and around the nation, will take place today at Main Street Square in downtown Rapid City.
The event runs from 2-10 p.m. and is hosted by Native POP: People of the Plains, an organization with a mission to celebrate Great Plains Indigenous art and culture.
The lineup includes Levi Platero (Blues Rock), Mato Wayuhi (Hip Hop), Def-i (Hip Hop), Liv the Artist (Alt-Neosoul/Indie-Electronic), Nataanii Means (Hip Hop), Earth Surface People (Alternative Roots), the Wake Singers (Indie Rock), Welby June (Psychedelic Soul) and Spur Pourier (Native Contemporary).
Tickets are available at Eventbrite for $15 general admission and $30 VIP. Festival-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. For more information on the event’s musicians or the festival schedule, visit Native POP’s Facebook page or website, at nativepop.org.
