POP Fest to feature local, national Indigenous musicians

POP Fest, a music festival featuring Indigenous musicians from the Great Plains area and around the nation, will take place today at Main Street Square in downtown Rapid City.

The event runs from 2-10 p.m. and is hosted by Native POP: People of the Plains, an organization with a mission to celebrate Great Plains Indigenous art and culture.

The lineup includes Levi Platero (Blues Rock), Mato Wayuhi (Hip Hop), Def-i (Hip Hop), Liv the Artist (Alt-Neosoul/Indie-Electronic), Nataanii Means (Hip Hop), Earth Surface People (Alternative Roots), the Wake Singers (Indie Rock), Welby June (Psychedelic Soul) and Spur Pourier (Native Contemporary).

Tickets are available at Eventbrite for $15 general admission and $30 VIP. Festival-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. For more information on the event’s musicians or the festival schedule, visit Native POP’s Facebook page or website, at nativepop.org.

–Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com

